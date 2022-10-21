Governor Youngkin gives remarks at Oysters with Obenshain

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members and elected officials gathered on Thursday for oysters with Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain.

Congressman Ben Cline and Governor Glenn Youngkin said a few words as Virginians get ready to head to the polls.

In his keynote speech, Governor Youngkin referenced a number of current issues like safety, parental involvement, especially in schools, and the economy. He applauded Virginia’s government for getting things done this past year and reminded voters what he thinks is most important.

“We have shown that when we win, we win and that’s the best part. We’re on the winning team, and it’s not a team that’s defined by Rs and Ds. It’s a team-it’s a team defined by values,” he said.

There were about 400 people at the event, which Senator Obenshain said is the most ever. He said that is a testament to how people are “encouraged by the governor and what he’s done,” but he acknowledged that Virginia’s government is not done yet.

If we can’t improve the quality of life, the safety of our communities, and the ability of kids to earn a living in the Shenandoah Valley without having to move away, we’re not doing our job. We need to make sure we focus on those fundamentals,” he added.

Obenshain also said improving the safety of Interstate 81 is another focus.

Crime, supply issues, and inflation are other issues Senator Obenshain said people in Rockingham County are concerned by.

Governor Youngkin began and ended his speech by saying, “Thank you for hiring me.”

