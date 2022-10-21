Initiative invites farmers to hold off work for $35 an acre

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative (VGBI) helps restore habitats for the benefit of both the birds and the farms. The Piedmont Environmental Council wants farmers to delay the first cut of hay or rotate livestock out of select fields until July.

“We’re really trying to help protect them during this kind of vulnerable season of their life.” PEC Wildlife Habitat Restoration Coordinator October Greenfield said.

Entering its second year, VGBI provides incentives for producers and landowners who adopt either management practices that protect grassland birds during their vulnerable nesting season (April 15 to July 1). If farmers commit 20 acres, they will get paid up to $35 an acre.

In addition to protecting nesting habitat, these practices can also be used strategically to stockpile forage for late summer grazing, rest and re-seed fields, and reduce feed expenses.

Clay Tranium runs Autumn Olive Farms, and works hard so his alfalfa hay has nutrition. He likes the initiative but feels there needs to be a balance.

“There’s two environmental, beautiful, components that are in conflict of each other: cutting earlier so you don’t spread invasive plants versus waiting later to make sure the birds play,” Trainium said.

Hayfields and pasturelands represent the remaining homes for grassland birds. The initiative is not asking for all of a farmer’s land but enough for a bird to live healthy lives and raise their young.

“They can work out a way to incorporate 20 acres, minimum, or more than that if that works for their practices,” Greenfield said.

The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications for its incentives program until November 15. The program is open to 16 counties across the northern Virginia Piedmont, Blue Ridge, and Shenandoah Valley.

The VGBI is a partnership of Smithsonian’s Virginia Working Landscapes, The Piedmont Environmental Council, American Farmland Trust, and Quail Forever.

