NASA team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena

An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA...
An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA reported they have created a team to further investigate similar reported UAPs.(US Navy via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We could soon be getting some real answers about reported sightings of unidentified flying objects.

NASA is going to be investigating unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs, more commonly referred to as UFOs, for the next nine months.

The agency announced a team of 16 people is set to start an independent study.

The team is made up of astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, former Pentagon officials, and a former NASA astronaut.

They will analyze unclassified data on UAPs gathered by government, civilian and commercial entities and will look at ways NASA can improve its analysis of the data.

NASA plans to release its findings to the public sometime late next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
This morning at a little before 10:00 am, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the...
Sheriff: Woman believed to be abducted from Basye
Police has reportedly found the vehicle driven by a suspect in the Basye Abduction.
Basye abduction suspect in custody after two days on the run
A two vehicle crash on South Main Street has left one dead, and the road closed.
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
Police confirmed they found a 17-year-old's body in a trash can in Fairfield Court Wednesday...
Police continue to investigate after teen’s body found in trash can

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena