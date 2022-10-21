Reggae in the Valley continues musical tradtions

By Noah Harrison
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first “Reggae in the Valley” concert was held in downtown Harrisonburg on Thursday. The event is part of an ongoing concert series where artists around the state can perform.

Promoter Ronnie Brandon, also known as, iRon Lion, said he is trying to keep an old Valley tradition alive in his home.

“We’ve always had reggae in the area,” he said. “We’ve had great reggae acts come and perform here, and I’ve been blessed to attend those shows, so to be a part of that tradition and keep things going is very positive.”

Brandon is a Valley native and a traveling reggae artist.

He said traveling exposes him to international talents of all genres. Reggae in the Valley is a way to bring the talent he discovers while on the road back to the area and share it with his friends, family and other reggae lovers.

Cultivated Mind from Hampton, Virginia performed on Thursday. He thanks the city of Harrisonburg for a great experience.

Brandon said he hopes the event continues to grow and spread the culture of reggae music.

For upcoming Iron Lion World events, click here.

