Shenandoah National Park introduces text alerts for visitors

Shenandoah National Park launches text alert system. (FILE)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah National Park is now offering alerts that they say will help people get the most our of their visit to the park. The new visitor alert system allows the public to opt in to two separate channels to get updates.

Subscribers to the new SHENALERTS will get emergency notifications and significant event texts. These alerts will include hazardous situations, road closures on Skyline Drive, and other other significant incidents that may affect visitors’ time in the park.

A separate information channel will allow subscribers to track campground availability by texting SHENCAMP to 888777.

“We hope this new system will provide valuable information to the public for planning their visits to Shenandoah,” said Park Superintendent Pat Kenney.

Subscribers may opt in and out at any time. No subscriber information is retained and text content will be specific to the channel they choose.

To subscribe, text SHENALERTS to 888777.

