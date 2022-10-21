Students at Smithland Elementary learn about parasports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fifth graders at Smithland Elementary School in Harrisonburg got first-hand experience with a new way to play some of their favorite sports.

On Friday, JMU professors and students along with local and Team USA parathletes put on a workshop to teach the fundamentals of basketball and volleyball to students.

Parasports are a way athletes with disabilities can participate in sports with others facing similar disabilities.

Students learned how to play sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.

Roderick Green, a Team USA men’s sitting volleyball Paralympian flew from Oklahoma to teach lessons about his sport on Friday.

“It also helps to nowadays cut down on bullying,” Green said. “They see people come in with a physical disability and they don’t look at them differently anymore, they don’t tease them because they meet someone like me and they’re like you can do all these sports and they’ll look at that other person and they’ll get a little more respect.”

Green said it also helps kids who are disabled see that they can still play sports.

“Everything in our culture if you want it to grow you have to start with kids,” Green said.

At the end of the day, Green chose one student to give an autographed jersey to who he thought best participated and understood the day’s lesson.

“Just work hard, be nice to each other, be kind to each other, respect everyone for who they are,” Green said.

Green said it’s not just about teaching kids a new way to play a sport they already know, but the bigger picture of what they learn from it.

”Everybody has a disability sometimes you can see it sometimes you can’t, some people feel insecure about themselves but I wanna teach them that everyone is equal, everyone should be loved the same, and I just love to give back and if one kid gets it then that’s all that counts,” Green said.

