Warmer weekend ahead

FRIDAY: A very nice day with the sunshine and much lighter wind. Highs around 60 for our West Virginia areas. Into the mid 60s for the Valley as well as Petersburg and Moorefield. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s, so plan for another clear and cool night for Friday night football. Temps in the 50s for the games and light wind. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Warming quickly into the 60s by late morning. Sunny for the day and warmer. A beautiful fall day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A nice day for the JMU football game.

Clear and cooling into the 60s for the evening but still very pleasant. Turning chilly after sunset. Chilly overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds than sun for the day as a coastal system passes nearby but staying dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A very nice day. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s and decreasing clouds.

MONDAY: A few clouds to start and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Mainly sunny for the day and mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A beautiful day. A comfortable evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Pleasantly cool to start with temperatures rising into the 50s and a few passing clouds. Mostly sunny and mild for the day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s and chilly overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and mild. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Keeping intervals of clouds and sunshine for the day and mild. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s and chilly overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

