Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $5 off store coupons and a $5,000 donation to a local school.

Burlington, an off-price retailer, had a line forming outside when they opened Friday morning. Store manager Michael Davis said when staff walked inside two weeks ago, it was empty.

“Multiple trucks, lots of product, a lot of sweat, getting it set, but it’s packed. It’s full,” Davis said.

As inflation takes a toll on local families, stores like Burlington remain reasonable places to shop.

“It is buyouts. We’re buying overstocks, overruns. Price points... it’s tough. People right now are on a budget and that’s why I’m happy that we’re here,” said Davis.

Burlington had all kinds of discounted clothing and decor, but that isn’t all they had to offer. They also donated $5,000 to Wenonah Elementary.

“Teachers spend so much money out of their own pockets to support their classrooms, whether that’s through books for classroom libraries or materials they’re wanting for their kids,” said Wenonah Elementary Principal Abby Arey.

Arey said the money will be divided among each educator - including support staff. That way, each teacher gets what they need.

“You’re limited to what you can buy, and we always have a wish list. Super excited to have an extra surprise to be able to add some things to our classroom that will really help to enrich our curriculum and things we were working on this year,” she said.

Davis said this isn’t the last time he plans to donate to the community.

“We’re all about the community. I’d love to support more in the community if they want to reach out,” Davis said.

Three students from Wenonah were there to receive the check.

The store is located between Target and Ross in Waynesboro’s Town Center.

