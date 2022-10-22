Bridgewater edges past Averett 23-16 on homecoming weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater football defeated Averett 23-16 on homecoming weekend.

The Eagles improve to 6-1 (3-1 ODAC) under second-year head coach Scott Lemn.

Bridgewater outgained Averett by nearly 50 yards on the ground. The Eagles committed 11 penalties for 97 yards but they were still able to drive down the field.

Bridgewater senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 7-of-18 for 136 yards and one touchdown while Jaylen Wood went 2-of-5 for 13 yards. Albert Mensah had 19 carries for 64 yards and two scores. Viante Tucker had one reception for a 48-yard touchdown.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday (October 29) when they face Ferrum on the road.

