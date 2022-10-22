Donuts with a Deputy happening Saturday with Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s fifth annual Donut with a Deputy is happening Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Clymore Elementary School. People of all ages can get to know the deputies from the Augusta county Sheriff’s Office.

“It allows the community to come together and really see the deputies as human beings,” Sheriff Donald Smith said.

Games, door prizes, and a questionnaire will go on for the event along with a K-9 demonstration at 10 a.m.

