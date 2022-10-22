First annual bike-a-thon for Rita S. Wilson memorial scholarship fund

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The first annual bike-a-thon to benefit the Rita S. Wilson Memorial scholarship fund was held Saturday morning at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

Riders did as many laps as they could in one hour to honor the life and legacy of Wilson.

“She was a public servant of the City of Staunton for several years,” Tony Davenport, Wilson’s grandson and organizer of the bike-a-thon said.

The scholarship is awarded to recipients who are first-generation college students and who plan to go into the education field.

Davenport said he wanted to find a fun way to honor his grandmother and raise money for the scholarship.

“My family had a bicycle club for 20+ years and my grandmother was a huge supporter of that,” Davenport said. “When I was trying to think of creative ways to raise funds where people could have a good time together I said what other way to honor her in the memory of our bicycle club.”

Davenport said he did a bike-a-thon years ago and it became a core memory for him, so with this, he hopes to instill some of the same memories in those who participate.

“This will be a great way to bring people together where they can have a good time with friends and family and support a worthy cause,” Davenport said.

For more information about Wilson or the scholarship fund or if you would like to donate to the Rita S. Memorial scholarship fund you can visit the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge’s website.

