Gameday Coverage: Dukes fall to Marshall 26-12 on homecoming weekend

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison fell to Marshall 26-12 on Saturday evening. The game drew a record crowd of 26,159 fans at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes fall to 5-2 (3-2 Sun Belt) with four weeks left in the regular season.

Marshall outgained JMU by nearly 100 yards on the ground. The Dukes had five turnovers while the Thundering Herd only had three.

JMU quarterback Todd Centeio was not in the game due to undisclosed medical reasons. Redshirt freshman Billy Atkins started for the Dukes, going 13-of-35 for one touchdown and four interceptions.

Marshall running back Khalan Laborn rushed for 151 yards for two touchdowns, including a 61-yard score. Wide receiver Corey Gammage had five receptions for 107 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown catch.

After a bye week, the Dukes are back in action on Saturday, November 5 when they face Louisville on the road.

