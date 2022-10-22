JMU fans celebrate homecoming, reflect on programs progress



By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) students and alumni were out in full force on campus for Saturday’s homecoming game.

“I think people are seeing what the team is about and what they’re capable of and I think everybody knew it but now we’re actually showing it,” Chuck Appel, JMU class of 1987 said.

Saturday’s game was sold out.

“To see parking lots like this filled up that probably used to never get used during football games ... it’s pretty cool,” Appel said.

Alumni and students celebrated the first homecoming as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

“We want to be at the top level right and it’s fun and exciting and we want to compete with the Virginia Techs and UVAs of the world,” John Dec, JMU class of 1987 said.

Dec said when he was a student at JMU they would watch the football game on the hill -- but it wasn’t until the early 2000s that the team started catching his attention.

“Excitement from that point to now is ... it’s like comparing apples to oranges it’s really incredible,” Appel said.

For many fans, the move up to FBS was long-awaited, but many believe JMU has found the perfect home in the Sun Belt Conference.

“I think the timing worked out because I think the Sun Belt is absolutely the right conference for us,” Appel said.

Appel said being in the Sun Belt Conference allows for more regional games, making it easier for fans to travel and fill the stands at away games.

“Just happy and excited about the future of JMU football,” Dec said.

