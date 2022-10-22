Some of the world will see a partial solar eclipse this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - For some for the world, it will be an interesting week up in the sky. For others, not much will be going on but there’s always something.

MERCURY AND THE MOON

Just before sunrise Monday morning, the very old and slim crescent moon will be located less than a thumb’s width above Mercury. This will be a tough find as Mercury doesn’t rise until 6:45 am, meaning it will be in the pre-dawn twilight. Binoculars will help you out but you’ll want to be careful as the sun will rise close to that spot at 7:33 am. A narrow window to try and see it, but the closest to 6:45 am, the better.

PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FOR SOME

On Tuesday morning, some of the Earth will witness a partial solar eclipse. This will be visible across much of Europe, northeastern Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The eclipse will begin at 4:58 am Eastern Time and end at 9:02 am Eastern Time. The peak of the eclipse will be at 7:01 am Eastern Time with Surgut, Russia seeing the greatest coverage at 82 percent. Most of Europe will have a peak coverage of 30-50 percent.

How to watch the last solar eclipse of 2022 online for free (Oct. 25) https://t.co/8EZWN8PfQ4 pic.twitter.com/evV7Ae7PhX — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) October 18, 2022

MARS ENTERS RETROGRADE

On Saturday night, Mars will end its prograde loop and begin its retrograde loop. When a planet is in its prograde loop, it moves west to east relative to the stars. The opposite happens when a planet begins its retrograde loop. So Mars will change direction relative to the stars Saturday night.

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 16 minutes of daylight. By October 31st, we will be down to 10 hours and 36 minutes of daylight and up to 13 hours and 24 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 7:33 am to 7:40 am. Sunsets will move from 6:25 pm to 6:16 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Oct 24 7:33 am 6:25 pm 10 hrs, 52 mins Oct 25 7:34 am 6:23 pm 10 hrs, 49 mins Oct 26 7:35 am 6:22 pm 10 hrs, 47 mins Oct 27 7:36 am 6:21 pm 10 hrs, 45 mins Oct 28 7:37 am 6:20 pm 10 hrs, 43 mins Oct 29 7:38 am 6:19 pm 10 hrs, 41 mins Oct 30 7:39 am 6:17 pm 10 hrs, 38 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Mon Oct 24, 5:32 am 2 min 26° 26° above NE 10° above NE Tue Oct 25, 6:19 am 3 min 20° 20° above NNW 10° above NNE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time New Moon October 25th, 6:48 am First Quarter Moon November 1st, 2:37 am Full Moon November 8th, 6:02 am Third Quarter Moon November 16th, 8:27 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: No good view this week. Rises just after sunrise in the east and sets just after sunset in the west. Located very close to the sun in the sky.

Mars: Currently rising between 8:30 and 9:00 pm in the east-northeastern sky, with the best visibility between 1-4 am in the southeastern sky.

Jupiter: Located in the eastern-southeastern sky after sunset and visible most of the night, sets in the west before 4 am.

Saturn: In the sky before sunset in the southeastern sky and sets by 1 am in the west-southwestern sky.

