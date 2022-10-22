Some of the world will see a partial solar eclipse this week up in the sky
For some for the world, it will be an interesting week up in the sky. For others, not much will be going on but there's always something.
MERCURY AND THE MOON
Just before sunrise Monday morning, the very old and slim crescent moon will be located less than a thumb’s width above Mercury. This will be a tough find as Mercury doesn’t rise until 6:45 am, meaning it will be in the pre-dawn twilight. Binoculars will help you out but you’ll want to be careful as the sun will rise close to that spot at 7:33 am. A narrow window to try and see it, but the closest to 6:45 am, the better.
PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FOR SOME
On Tuesday morning, some of the Earth will witness a partial solar eclipse. This will be visible across much of Europe, northeastern Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The eclipse will begin at 4:58 am Eastern Time and end at 9:02 am Eastern Time. The peak of the eclipse will be at 7:01 am Eastern Time with Surgut, Russia seeing the greatest coverage at 82 percent. Most of Europe will have a peak coverage of 30-50 percent.
MARS ENTERS RETROGRADE
On Saturday night, Mars will end its prograde loop and begin its retrograde loop. When a planet is in its prograde loop, it moves west to east relative to the stars. The opposite happens when a planet begins its retrograde loop. So Mars will change direction relative to the stars Saturday night.
LOSING DAYLIGHT
We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 16 minutes of daylight. By October 31st, we will be down to 10 hours and 36 minutes of daylight and up to 13 hours and 24 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 7:33 am to 7:40 am. Sunsets will move from 6:25 pm to 6:16 pm.
Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:
|Date
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Daylight
|Oct 24
|7:33 am
|6:25 pm
|10 hrs, 52 mins
|Oct 25
|7:34 am
|6:23 pm
|10 hrs, 49 mins
|Oct 26
|7:35 am
|6:22 pm
|10 hrs, 47 mins
|Oct 27
|7:36 am
|6:21 pm
|10 hrs, 45 mins
|Oct 28
|7:37 am
|6:20 pm
|10 hrs, 43 mins
|Oct 29
|7:38 am
|6:19 pm
|10 hrs, 41 mins
|Oct 30
|7:39 am
|6:17 pm
|10 hrs, 38 mins
ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)
|Date
|Visible
|Max Height
|Appears
|Disappears
|Mon Oct 24, 5:32 am
|2 min
|26°
|26° above NE
|10° above NE
|Tue Oct 25, 6:19 am
|3 min
|20°
|20° above NNW
|10° above NNE
NEXT MOON PHASES
|Moon Phases
|Date and Time
|New Moon
|October 25th, 6:48 am
|First Quarter Moon
|November 1st, 2:37 am
|Full Moon
|November 8th, 6:02 am
|Third Quarter Moon
|November 16th, 8:27 am
CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES
Venus: No good view this week. Rises just after sunrise in the east and sets just after sunset in the west. Located very close to the sun in the sky.
Mars: Currently rising between 8:30 and 9:00 pm in the east-northeastern sky, with the best visibility between 1-4 am in the southeastern sky.
Jupiter: Located in the eastern-southeastern sky after sunset and visible most of the night, sets in the west before 4 am.
Saturn: In the sky before sunset in the southeastern sky and sets by 1 am in the west-southwestern sky.
