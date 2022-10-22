Two people shot inside Dallas hospital; suspect in custody

Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is in custody.(WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A shooting inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning injured two people, one of them critically.

It is reported the suspect is in custody.

Police said it happened at about 11 a.m. at the Dallas Methodist Medical Center, near the labor and delivery wing.

Local CNN affiliate WFAA reported the victims are two nurses, and the suspect was shot by a hospital police officer.

It’s not yet known what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police has reportedly found the vehicle driven by a suspect in the Basye Abduction.
Basye abduction suspect in custody after two days on the run
This morning at a little before 10:00 am, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the...
Sheriff: Woman believed to be abducted from Basye
Tristan Mac Cornelius of Augusta County
Missing Teen Found
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting...
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot just off Southern University's...
Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting near Southern University
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac...
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car
An auction house announced The Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel was acquired for $4.2 million.
Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million