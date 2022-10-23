Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.

A Franklin County Public Safety dive team found the body of Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 of Union Hall, in the lake. He was then taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

