CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos(Eze Amos)
By NBC29 and Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street.

CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.

Authorities say two victims are currently in stable condition, however a third person succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead this morning.

“Too many people are being hurt, too many families are being affected,” Don Gathers, community activist, said. “Folks in the community have got to figure out ways to try to prevent this try to stop it from happening.”

The Charlottesville Police Department stated this shooting poses no immediate threat to the community.

No other details have been released at this time. CPD says it will be offering more information Monday, Oct. 24.

“If you see something, say something,” Gathers said. “We’ve got to think about the families of these victims that are being affected.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Stayments at (434) 970-3939, or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting...
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
Police has reportedly found the vehicle driven by a suspect in the Basye Abduction.
Basye abduction suspect in custody after two days on the run
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the...
11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor
Tristan Mac Cornelius of Augusta County
Missing Teen Found

Latest News

“We as a community, public visibility for our community is really important so taking up public...
Staunton Pride returns for first festival since 2018
Parts of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia will witness a partial solar eclipse this...
Some of the world will see a partial solar eclipse this week up in the sky
Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight
How one Vietnam Veteran finally received his welcome home after Honor Flight
The scholarship is awarded to first-generation college students majoring in education.
BIKE-A-THON