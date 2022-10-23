Pleasant fall temps into this week

SUNDAY: A crisp day for Sunday. High clouds at times as a coastal system passes nearby to our east, but staying dry. Highs in the low 60s for our West Virginia locations except Petersburg and Moorefield areas. That’s where highs will be in the mid to upper 60s as well as the Valley. A very nice crisp fall day. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 50s and still some high thin clouds across the area. More clearing into West Virginia. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: Some high clouds to start and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly sunny throughout the day. Very comfortable with highs in the upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Around 70 and into the low 70s for the Valley and pushing the mid 70s for the Petersburg and Moorefield areas. A beautiful day. A comfortable evening with temperatures falling into the 60s, some clouds still hanging around. Chilly overnight with some clouds and lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cool to start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Still some high thin clouds across the area. Mostly sunny and still on the warm side for the day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s and increasing clouds. Turning mostly cloudy overnight and cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning with clouds and a few spotty showers. No washout and rain will not be widespread. Most should be on the light side. Chilly rising into the 50s. Some breaks in the clouds for the afternoon with some sunshine. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cool for the evening with temperatures in the 50s after sunset. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s with sunshine. Partly cloudy for the day and slightly cooler thanks to a northeast breeze. Highs in the mid 60s. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures in the 60s early. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cooler for the afternoon, rather cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Cool and cloudy into the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy for the day and cool. Highs only around 60. A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

*Watching the potential for our next system to bring rain between Sunday and Monday, Halloween. On the cool side with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. we’ll keep you updated**

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.