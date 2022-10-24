Developer hopes to build 67 homes and 8 duplexes in Dayton

Over the next two months, the town of Dayton will consider whether to sign off on what would be...
Over the next two months, the town of Dayton will consider whether to sign off on what would be its largest housing development in several years. A developer hopes to build 67 single-family homes and 8 duplexes in the town.
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Over the next two months, the town of Dayton will consider whether to sign off on what would be its largest housing development in several years. A developer hopes to build 67 single-family homes and 8 duplexes in the town.

Hope Development and Blackwell Engineering are proposing to build the homes on three parcels of land totaling more than 30 acres off of Mason Street across from the existing South Breeze Estates Neighborhood.

While the property is already zoned for residential development it would require rezoning for 3.1 of the acres to allow the higher-density duplexes to be built.

The town will weigh a number of factors when deciding whether to grant approval, but it is in need of more housing.

“We definitely have a shortage of housing that people look for, the minute a house goes on the market it’s sold here. It’s a question of the quality and the type of housing. This developer is aiming to do houses that are more affordable for medium-income people,” said Dayton Town Manager Angela Lawrence.

Lawrence said one of the town’s biggest considerations when making a decision on the proposal will be the traffic impact it would have on Mason Street.

“Mason Street has a lot of conflicts, it’s got horse and buggy, bicyclists, single vehicles, and farm vehicles. If you’re just looking at the vehicle count on a road like you normally would it doesn’t seem like we have as much traffic but when you look at the varying speeds and uses traffic is a big concern for us. So we’ll be looking at that and how to work that out so it doesn’t get more congested and get unsafe,” she said.

Dayton’s planning commission and town council will hold a joint public hearing on the proposal during the town council meeting on November 14th.

The planning commission will then make its recommendation at its meeting later in November and the town council will take the final vote on the project at its December meeting.

