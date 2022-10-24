EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Riverheads vs. Staunton

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads will pay a visit to Staunton for the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Gladiators are currently ranked No. 1 in the Region 1B playoff rankings and sporting a 6-1 overall record. Riverheads remains unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a 4-0 record against league teams. Staunton is 7-1 overall and coming off its first loss of the season. The Storm is 3-1 against Shenandoah District opponents.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Gypsy Hill Park’s Winston Wine Memorial Stadium.

