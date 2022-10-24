Harrisonburg couple celebrates wedding anniversary after meeting online during pandemic

John and Margie met on Facebook in 2020. They got married about a year later.
By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Love finds you when you least expect it. That’s what one Harrisonburg couple is saying as they celebrate a year of marriage after meeting online during the height of the pandemic.

John and Margie joined a group on Facebook back in 2020 just looking to make connections during a time of isolation. Neither of them expected to actually find the person they would want to spend the rest of their lives with.

It started with Facebook messages, and then quickly turned into phone calls.

“It was love at first voice,” Margie said.

“When he got up in the morning, he’d send me a text, and then when he was getting ready for work, and then he took pictures as he was getting ready, called me on his way to work, then called me on his break, then called me on his way home,” Margie said.

The two had a lot in common and really bonded over their love for movies.

“Our main connection is a movie called Serendipity,” Margie said.

The only problem was John lived in Virginia and Margie was from St. Louis, Missouri. They were determined to be together though, so in March of 2021, she packed her bags to meet the man she’d been falling for for the first time.

“And I couldn’t get out of the vehicle. I was scared. I was so nervous. I thought he wouldn’t like me,” Margie said.

But each day was better than the last, and just seven months later John and Margie said I do.

“This fit perfectly. It was the right thing. It was the right piece to the puzzle of my life,” John said.

“When you know, you know,” Margie said.

“We knew,” John agreed.

The Lenhardts say they feel blessed to have found one another and they couldn’t be happier.

