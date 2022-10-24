Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds

Police are investigating reports of someone with gunshot wounds.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street.

City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds.

Parks said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the larger community.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

