H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 10

High school football playoff rankings entering Week 10.
High school football playoff rankings entering Week 10.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 10.

VHSL

The top eight teams in each region advance to the playoffs. To see the full VHSL playoff rankings, click here.

Region 5D

16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

Region 3C

4. Staunton (7-1 Overall, 3-1 Shenandoah District)

5. Turner Ashby (5-2 Overall, 2-0 Valley District)

6. Spotswood (6-2 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)

7. Wilson Memorial (5-3 Overall, 2-2 Shenandoah District)

----------

10. Fort Defiance (3-5 Overall, 1-3 Shenandoah District)

13. Waynesboro (1-7 Overall, 0-6 Shenandoah District)

14. Broadway (2-6 Overall, 1-2 Valley District)

Region 2B

1. Strasburg (7-1 Overall, (4-0 Bull Run District)

2. Luray (6-2 Overall, (2-2 Bull Run District)

3. Central (7-1 Overall, 4-1 Bull Run District)

6. Stuarts Draft (6-2 Overall, 3-1 Shenandoah District)

7. East Rockingham (4-5 Overall, 2-3 Bull Run District)

----------

9. Page County (3-5 Overall, 0-4 Bull Run District)

10. Mountain View (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Independent)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (6-1 Overall, 4-0 Shenandoah District)

3. Buffalo Gap (5-3 Overall, 2-2 Shenandoah District)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting...
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
“I think people are seeing what the team is about and what they’re capable of and I think...
JMU fans celebrate homecoming, reflect on programs progress
An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the...
11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

JMU men's soccer powers past Georgetown
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, October 23
Bridgewater edges past Averett 23-16 on homecoming weekend
Bridgewater edges past Averett 23-16 on homecoming weekend
Gameday Coverage: Dukes fall to Marshall 26-12 on homecoming weekend
Gameday Coverage: Dukes fall to Marshall 26-12 on homecoming weekend
WHSV EndZone - Week 9: Band of the Week
WHSV EndZone Week 9: Band of the Week