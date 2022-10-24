H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 10

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 10.

VHSL

The top eight teams in each region advance to the playoffs. To see the full VHSL playoff rankings, click here.

Region 5D

16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

Region 3C

4. Staunton (7-1 Overall, 3-1 Shenandoah District)

5. Turner Ashby (5-2 Overall, 2-0 Valley District)

6. Spotswood (6-2 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)

7. Wilson Memorial (5-3 Overall, 2-2 Shenandoah District)

----------

10. Fort Defiance (3-5 Overall, 1-3 Shenandoah District)

13. Waynesboro (1-7 Overall, 0-6 Shenandoah District)

14. Broadway (2-6 Overall, 1-2 Valley District)

Region 2B

1. Strasburg (7-1 Overall, (4-0 Bull Run District)

2. Luray (6-2 Overall, (2-2 Bull Run District)

3. Central (7-1 Overall, 4-1 Bull Run District)

6. Stuarts Draft (6-2 Overall, 3-1 Shenandoah District)

7. East Rockingham (4-5 Overall, 2-3 Bull Run District)

----------

9. Page County (3-5 Overall, 0-4 Bull Run District)

10. Mountain View (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Independent)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (6-1 Overall, 4-0 Shenandoah District)

3. Buffalo Gap (5-3 Overall, 2-2 Shenandoah District)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.