Jake Wagner testifies against brother in Pike County massacre trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jake Wagner is testifying Monday against his own brother as George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the Pike County murder trial enters its seventh week.

Jake Wagner is at the Pike County Courthouse and he's expected to take the stand against his brother, George Wagner IV@Fox19_Mike@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7LvkMtDV5C — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) October 24, 2022

Four members of the Wagner family - family patriarch Billy Wagner and his wife Angela Wagner, along with their sons, George Wagner IV and Jake Wagner - are all accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families on April 21-22, 2016 in Piketon.

Jake Wagner and his mother pleaded guilty to their roles in the massacre last year.

Their testimony against their own brother/son is part of their plea deals.

Jake Wagner admitted to killing five members of the Rhoden family, shooting a sixth, and spying on the victims before the killings, tampering with evidence, and obstructing the years-long search for the killers. He also led investigators to weapons and vehicles used in the crimes.

Jake Wagner looked at his brother several times throughout his testimony Monday morning and appeared to be trying to make contact with him.

George Wagner IV watched as Jake Wagner walked to the stand and sat down. He took copious notes throughout his brother’s testimony.

During the first sidebar, Jake Wagner looked at the Rhodens and appeared to mouth to them: “I’m sorry.”

Several relatives are in the courtroom Monday including family matriarch Geneva Rhoden, who is in the front row.

Brother facing brother in Pike County massacre trial@Fox19_Mike pic.twitter.com/ye99D67dWo — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) October 24, 2022

Prosecutor Canepa asked Jake Wagner: “Are you close to your mother?”

He responded: “Yes.”

“Are you close to your brother?

“Very.”

“How difficult is it for you to be here today?” She asked.

“Very,” Jake Wagner told her.

He struggled to find the right words to say several times as he testified, telling Canepa more than a dozen times: “I am not sure what the proper word is.”

He admitted to stealing things over the course of his life before the killing: Fuel, lumber, appliances, tools, gates, livestock, fencing, building materials.

He said his first interaction with Hanna May Rhoden was at the 2010 Pike County Fair in the 4-H Barn.

Hanna was 13 and he was 17.

Eventually, he asked Hanna’s parents if he could date her.

The first few years they were together, Jake saids one of her two brothers was with them at all times.

He smiled when Canepa said his daughter’s name for the first time Monday: “My baby was born Nov. 13, 2013 at 2:30 a.m.”

His daughter’s name is Sophia but he calls her “Sophie.”

Hanna broke up with him in 2015. He confirmed on the stand Monday he didn’t want the relationship to end.

Canepa told Jake Wagner: “Hanna said you choked her” when Jake confronted her about men Hanna had their daughter around.

Hanna Wagner had a second child with a man named Charlie Gilley and was dating another man, Corey Holdren, at the time of her murder.

Jake Wagner denied that but said he did get after her when she was “lazy.” “I never choked her. Once I threw my right shoulder up against her and helped her up against the barn.”

He testified he was “concerned” when Hanna Rhoden started dating the other men.

“I was concerned that Hanna was going to let my daughter get molested like (Hanna) did,” Jake testified. “My daughter told me that Hanna locked her in her bedroom and let her scream for hours.”

When it was time to give Sophia to Hanna Rhoden, he said “Sophie would scratch and claw my leg and say ‘Daddy don’t let me go.’”

Jake said when he asked Hanna Rhoden about this, she told him nothing was going on.

He told the jury she told him: “‘Sophie is just being a brat.’”

Jake Wagner testified that he told Hanna Rhoden: “What if your carelessness leads to our daughter being molested like you were?”

“‘We’ll just have to deal with it,’” he recalled her saying.

Jake Wagner saw Hanna’s Facebook message (to Tabitha’s mother that he would only get custody of their daughter “over my dead body.”

“If want custody Sophie it will be over my dead body or something similar,” he testified.

Angela Wagner, his mother, was monitoring Tabitha’s mother’s Facebook page and messengers to see if Tabitha’s mother was planning on seeking custody of Bulvine, George Wagner IV’s son with Tabitha

Jake Wagner testified he decided to kill the mother of his child after seeing her Facebook message and their argument over their daughter’s safety. He called that “the tipping point.”

“I had no choice. I decided to kill Hanna. If I didn’t do something Sophie would be harmed,” he testified.

Jake Wagner said he went to his father for advice and he told him something had to be done, the only option is to kill Hanna Rhoden.

He objected to that initially but then reached what he called “the tipping point”,after the argument with Hanna

“I told Billy I agreed to do it.”

An early plan to make the killings look like a murder-suicide with her boyfriend, Corey Holdren, was rejected by Billy, Jake Wanger testified.

He told the jury the initial plan was to kill Hanna Rhoden, her father Chris Rhoden Sr., her uncle, Kenneth Rhoden, her older brother, Frankie Rhoden.

The other victims: Hanna’s mother and Chris Sr., ex’wife, Dana Rhoden; Chris Rhoden Sr.’s cousin, Gary Rhoden, Frankie’s fiance, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley and Hanna Rhoden’s younger brother, Chris Rhoden Jr. were not initial targets, Jake Wagner said on the stand.

But, he told the jury, “They would be witnesses so we had to kill them, too.”

Once the decision was made, he said his dad was was in charge of planning it.

Jake Wagner said his role was to obtain the vehicle, a truck that he bought from his great uncle, so it didn’t look like it was a Wagner vehicle at the killings. He didn’t want the killings traced to a vehicle of theirs.

Jake Wagner told jury in testimony earlier Monday that he bought a truck for the massacre so one of the family's vehicles wouldn't be seen outside the crime scenes. Jurors are getting a look at that vehicle now as he continues to testify Monday afternoon@Fox19_Mike @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/uocgEH92kp — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) October 24, 2022

He also testified Monday about trying to manufacture a gun silencer out of two flashlights. He said the first one he tried was a generic brand that didn’t work because the aluminum was too thin.

He also tried to build one out of a brand name flashlight, Maglite, but that didn’t work either.

Jake Wagner said he got frustrated and tossed it into the family burn barrel at Peterson Road

He decided to use standard oil filters as gun silencers and told the jury it worked.

Prosecutors then displayed a big picture showing a list of all the guns the Wagners had. He kept the list on his cell phone.

Prosecutors pointed out two guns that they called the murder weapons: An SKS rifle and Ruger 1022 rifle.

This list shows guns that can be connected to George Wagner iV, according to previous statements during trial by Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/akRdHPeC2g — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) October 24, 2022

Prosecutors say the Wagners planned the execution-style murders for months so Jake Wagner could have sole custody of his daughter.

Besides Hanna May Rhoden, the other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

After Jake Wagner testifies, jurors are expected to hear about evidence from 2018 wiretaps of the Wagners. They also will hear how investigators literally pieced evidence of the crime back together to link the massacre to them.

Angela Wagner is expected to testify against her son later this week or early next.

On Friday, Jake’s ex-wife told jurors that Jake Wagner threatened to kill her in 2018 and said his entire family would too after Angela Wagner made an unfounded accusation alleging that she inappropriately touched Jake’s daugher.

He later told a friend of Beth’s that he was just joking, but wasn’t buying it and left shortly after.

“I was afraid they were going to kill me.,” she told the jury.

She was the second ex-wife to take the stand the recount disturbing details about living with the family and fleeing in fear for her life.

George Wagner IV’s former wife, Tabitha, also described a household of constant yelling, hitting, being left out of family meetings; a mother-in-law who ran the show and hurled unfounded accusations at her that resulted in the final showdowns that ended both young marriages.

George’s ex-wife, Tabitha, testified earlier this month he physically assaulted her because she didn’t want to clean up the kitchen after Angela made lunch.

“Me and George were in an argument and he slapped me,” Tabitha told the jury on Oct. 4. “I told him he’d just signed his divorce papers.”

The dispute grew more violent. She said her mother-in-law “threw a 2X4 board at me and told George she was going inside to get a gun,” Tabitha testified.

At that point, she ran and hid under her husband’s truck.

“I didn’t want to get shot,” she told the jury.

She said the Wagners did everything he could to keep her son from her for more than a year, even instructing her at one point not to tell the boy she was his mother.

Their divorce was final in January 2015 but she would not get custody of her son until she filed a legal action for it in 2018.

In other testimony last week, jurors saw text messages last week exchanged by Jake and Hanna that started in 2013. In one of them, Jake threatened to take their daughter “by force.”

Multiple agents with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation have testified since the start of the trial and continue to return to tell the jury more about all the evidence they gathered that led them to believe the Wagners carefully plotted and carried out the killings.

Shell casings and unfired .22 caliber rounds were discovered throughout the Wagners’ Peterson Road home and in outbuildings on the property, White testified.

Agents testified about finding hundreds of shell casings, including shell casings similar to ones found at two of the four different crime scenes.

Matt White, a BCI ballistics and firearms expert, testified that the shell casings found at the Wagner home matched characteristics of the ones found at the crime scenes and bullets found in the victims’ bodies.

He said in his opinion, the fired .22 casings from two of the crime scenes and 12 casings from the Wagner’s former home on Peterson Road were all fired from the same firearm.

White responded no, however, when Wagner IV’s defense attorney asked him if he could tell who fired the gun.

State shoe experts have testified that prints found at two of the crime scenes were from new shoes from gray Walmart tennis shoes, sizes 10.5 and 11. Prosecutors showed the jury the receipt and surveillance photos of Angela Wagner leaving the store with the shoes.

In the weeks and months leading up to the massacre, BCI agents said their investigation determined someone used either Jake Wagner or George Wagner IV’s credit cards to purchase:

Parts to make gun silencers including flashlights, drill bits and an air filter

20 bags of concrete mix. During her opening statement, Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa said the Wagners busted the weapons apart that they used to kill the victims and hide them in buckets of cement

What is believed to be a $630 cell phone signal jammer (to prevent the victims from calling for help)

Here is a timeline of Wagner family purchases before Pike County massacre. Prosecutors are showing this to jury now as Jake Wagner testifies against his brother, George Wagner IV pic.twitter.com/NEJpJnAReD — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) October 24, 2022

Jurors also have heard extensive details about the Wagner family’s finances. A BCI forensics accountant said he examined 17 bank accounts and hundreds and hundreds pages of bank statements.

Michael Kaizar said the Wagners had accounts in the sons names and used those to pay bills and household necessities like groceries.

Kaizar testified he noticed frequent transfers between different accounts among the Wagners over 3.5 years that totaled more than $100,000, suggesting parallels to what he often sees in a criminal organization.

Frequent transfers of money, sharing of funds and expenses show that even though accounts may be in separate names, “what you might see is that maybe they are working as a coordinated group.”

