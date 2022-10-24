Local voting rights activist urges participation in local elections

City council is on the ballot this year, along with school board and House of Representatives.
A local voting rights activist, Andrea Jackson, emphasizes the importance of voting in every...
A local voting rights activist, Andrea Jackson, emphasizes the importance of voting in every election.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Election Day is almost two weeks away.

According to election officials, about 7.3 million ballots have been cast in 39 states.

In Staunton, the Office of Voting Registration said more than 18,000 people are registered to vote, and about 8% of them have voted in this election. A local voting rights activist, Andrea Jackson, emphasizes the importance of voting in every election.

“I don’t care necessarily who you vote for. I just think this is our rights as citizens, our right to honor our ancestors who have made this country great, that we should go out and vote,” said Jackson.

Waynesboro has seen a few changes when it comes to voting. The registrar relocated to the library, and wards have shifted. Additionally, Waynesboro, along with many other localities across the commonwealth will choose their city councilmembers in November instead of May.

“There’s a lot of change going on in Waynesboro. I’m excited for a lot of it. I’ve been advocating for years for the city council elections to be moved to November,” said Jackson.

City council is on the ballot this year, along with school board and House of Representatives.

“Your one vote may not matter, but collectively as a whole, it does,” said Jackson.

She said once you’ve voted, contact your family and friends about voting, too.

“Take out your family. Call on them. Say ‘ok, you gonna go vote,’ make a plan, and then go out and vote,” said Jackson.

This year, voters can register to vote day-of, but your ballot will be provisional.

Election Day is November 8, and you have until November 5 for early voting. For more on elections in Virginia, visit the state’s website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
Police are investigating reports of someone with gunshot wounds.
Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds
A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting...
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
“I think people are seeing what the team is about and what they’re capable of and I think...
JMU fans celebrate homecoming, reflect on programs progress

Latest News

Rockingham County is getting closer to completing a major stormwater project in the Lake...
Rockingham County getting closer to completing Lake Shenandoah drainage basin
Over the next two months, the town of Dayton will consider whether to sign off on what would be...
Developer hopes to build 67 homes and 8 duplexes in Dayton
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner testifies against brother in Pike County massacre trial
Christopher Feagin (also goes by aliases Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih) is 5'9"...
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital