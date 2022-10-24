Local voting rights activist urges participation in local elections

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Election Day is almost two weeks away.

According to election officials, about 7.3 million ballots have been cast in 39 states.

In Staunton, the Office of Voting Registration said more than 18,000 people are registered to vote, and about 8% of them have voted in this election. A local voting rights activist, Andrea Jackson, emphasizes the importance of voting in every election.

“I don’t care necessarily who you vote for. I just think this is our rights as citizens, our right to honor our ancestors who have made this country great, that we should go out and vote,” said Jackson.

Waynesboro has seen a few changes when it comes to voting. The registrar relocated to the library, and wards have shifted. Additionally, Waynesboro, along with many other localities across the commonwealth will choose their city councilmembers in November instead of May.

“There’s a lot of change going on in Waynesboro. I’m excited for a lot of it. I’ve been advocating for years for the city council elections to be moved to November,” said Jackson.

City council is on the ballot this year, along with school board and House of Representatives.

“Your one vote may not matter, but collectively as a whole, it does,” said Jackson.

She said once you’ve voted, contact your family and friends about voting, too.

“Take out your family. Call on them. Say ‘ok, you gonna go vote,’ make a plan, and then go out and vote,” said Jackson.

This year, voters can register to vote day-of, but your ballot will be provisional.

Election Day is November 8, and you have until November 5 for early voting. For more on elections in Virginia, visit the state’s website.

