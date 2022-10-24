Massanutten Resort adds TopGolf Swing Suite, set to open new facility in November

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort is opening a new building next month that will feature a variety of virtual activities and bar and restaurant options.

One focal point of the new facility called Perfect Break, will be the new TopGolf Swing Suite, which tests your golf game virtually.

Matt Ream, the Massanutten Fitness and Recreation Club Manager says the simulation booths have all of the games you could play at a regular TopGolf like the driving range and also simulates golf courses from all over the world.

“We have the waterpark, the ski area that everybody knows about, but then you know we also have escape rooms and street curling and we’re setting up our ice skating rink right now so this is just another thing that our guests can come and say ‘Hey let’s go do that on a Saturday afternoon,” Ream said.

Along with the Swing Suite, 12 gaming computers will be added for e-sports style competition. Ream says that with e-sports becoming increasingly popular all over the country, Massanutten was eager to jump into that field.

Ream says the Perfect Break facility is set to open in November.

