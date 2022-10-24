Police: 10-year-old girl flees attempted abductor on camera

Florida police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl twice. (SOURCE: WPLG)
By Christian de la Rosa
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPLG) – Florida police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl twice last week.

One of the attempts was caught on video.

The abduction attempts took place just outside Bennet Elementary School.

Detectives said the man was in a black van Wednesday morning when he approached the girl the first time.

The mother of the 10-year-old said the man had offered the girl candy. Fortunately, the girl was able to get away.

Then, police said he tried to abduct the girl again the next morning.

In surveillance video, the girl can be seen fleeing the man on the left. In the top right corner of the background, the man police said is the suspect can be seen chasing the girl on foot.

“And then when she was running so fast she noticed that her lace was loose, so she went down to tie her lace and when she looked back she saw him still chasing after her,” the girl’s mother said.

There’s now a $5,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
Police are investigating reports of someone with gunshot wounds.
Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds
A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting...
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
“I think people are seeing what the team is about and what they’re capable of and I think...
JMU fans celebrate homecoming, reflect on programs progress

Latest News

Record RSV cases come amid an early increase in seasonal flu activity.
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?
A local voting rights activist, Andrea Jackson, emphasizes the importance of voting in every...
Local voting rights activist urges participation in local elections
Rockingham County is getting closer to completing a major stormwater project in the Lake...
Rockingham County getting closer to completing Lake Shenandoah drainage basin
Over the next two months, the town of Dayton will consider whether to sign off on what would be...
Developer hopes to build 67 homes and 8 duplexes in Dayton
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law