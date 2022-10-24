Staunton Pride returns for first festival since 2018

“We as a community, public visibility for our community is really important so taking up public spaces like this and being together in community and visible ways is really important to pride and the LGBTQ community,” Anhthu Nguyen, director of Staunton Pride said.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time since 2018, the Staunton Pride festival returned to an in-person gathering at Gypsy Hill Park Sunday.

The director of Staunton Pride said this year the theme was taking up space.

Nguyen said the idea of taking up space is how the LGBTQ community has changed the most from the last time they gathered in person in 2018.

“I want to support other people as well as well as celebrate myself, I want to be there for my community,” Luca, who attended Staunton Pride said.

Luca said Staunton Pride brings together a “family” aspect of people who relate to and understand one another.

“Family doesn’t really act the way they should and it’s important to find a family in a community where you belong,” Luca said.

In terms of the Commonwealth, Governor Glenn Youngkin released his administration’s 2022 school policies in September. One policy states “schools shall defer to parents to make the best decisions with respect to their children.”

This raised concern for many members of the LGBTQ community making it harder for students to identify how they want.

“This year we’re here to send a message to Staunton and this community that we’re here and we’re gonna keep showing up and doing events like this because it’s really important,” Nguyen said.

A safe space to show your true colors was mentioned many times at Staunton Pride.

“Folks in our community are a little more ... they’re more at risk of isolation and we want to make sure that we provide some collective care and that folks know we’re here to support them,” Nguyen said.

