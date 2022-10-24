Turnovers hurt Dukes in recent losses

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turnovers have been an issue for the James Madison during its recent two-game losing streak.

The Dukes turned the ball over five times in a 26-12 loss to Marshall this past Saturday after committing four turnovers and having a punt blocked for a touchdown in a loss to Georgia Southern the week prior.

“Before you can win a football game, you have to make sure you don’t lose a football game,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “So that’s been very uncharacteristic for us, a team that led the country in turnover margin last season and that has really put us behind the eight ball.”

James Madison has an even turnover margin on the season. The Dukes have both forced and committed 14 turnovers through seven games.

The Dukes are entering a bye week before returning to action with a road game at Louisville on Saturday, November 5.

