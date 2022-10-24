VSP investigating fatal crash in Frederick County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal wreck in Frederick County.
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal wreck in Frederick County.(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred Saturday along Route 600 near Mountain Falls Blvd.

According to police, a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Route 600 when it crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a fence and a tree before it overturned.

The driver of the Jeep, Melinda K. Powell, 51, of Winchester, Va., died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries, and a passenger, Clarke J. Powell, 76, of Winchester, Va., died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries.

An additional passenger in the Jeep, a 40-year-old male, of Star Tannery, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

All three were not wearing seatbelts according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting...
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
“I think people are seeing what the team is about and what they’re capable of and I think...
JMU fans celebrate homecoming, reflect on programs progress
An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the...
11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

Stephanie Penn's Forecast Oct 24
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Oct 24
Police are investigating reports of someone with gunshot wounds.
Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds
The records, which include two books on World War I, and 14 books on World War II, will be...
Explore records of Augusta County World Wars veterans
Lenhardts get married after meeting on Facebook.
Harrisonburg couple celebrates wedding anniversary after meeting online during pandemic