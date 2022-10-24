VSP investigating fatal crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred Saturday along Route 600 near Mountain Falls Blvd.

According to police, a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Route 600 when it crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a fence and a tree before it overturned.

The driver of the Jeep, Melinda K. Powell, 51, of Winchester, Va., died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries, and a passenger, Clarke J. Powell, 76, of Winchester, Va., died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries.

An additional passenger in the Jeep, a 40-year-old male, of Star Tannery, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

All three were not wearing seatbelts according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

