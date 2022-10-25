Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County

Dolly Parton Imagination Library brochures at the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and...
Dolly Parton Imagination Library brochures at the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.

The program began in March in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Before launching the program, the Dollywood Foundation looked at census data to gauge how many children could possibly sign up.

“Based on their projections, they believed we would reach about 900 kids by the end of year one,” Amanda Bomfim, with the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said.

Bomfim said there are currently 1,849 children enrolled in the Imagination Library. 147 kids have graduated, or aged out, of the program.

“To have a little over double that in month 8 is superseding all of our expectations,” Bomfim said. “The response has been positive from the parents, children enrolled, and our community partners in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County helping us spread the message.”

To enroll or learn more, click here.

