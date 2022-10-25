Eagles look to finish season strong, earn postseason opportunity

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is looking to finish the 2022 season strong with three games remaining on the schedule.

The Eagles are 6-1 overall after a win over Averett this past Saturday. Despite the strong record, Bridgewater remains unranked and making it to the NCAA Division III playoffs could be tough, even if the Eagles win their final three games.

“Just where we are right now in the national rankings, not being ranked, (we) have a small chance to get an at-large (berth),” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “Especially with only five at-larges in Division III.”

Lemn continued: “There’s an opportunity for a bowl game down in Virginia Beach in the Neptune Bowl. So that’s exciting for the guys but I think more than anything just to be able to say we are having the kind of year that we are and be able to cap it off is the most important thing for our players.”

The Virginia Beach Neptune Bowl features the top qualifying ODAC team playing against the Apprentice School on Saturday, November 19. Bridgewater has a 3-1 record in ODAC play and is currently tied with Washington & Lee and Hampden-Sydney for second place in the ODAC standings. Randolph-Macon leads the ODAC with a 4-0 league record.

Bridgewater is scheduled to visit Ferrum for a 2 p.m. kickoff this Saturday.

