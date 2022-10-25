Earthquake felt in Grayson County; schools closed

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected in Grayson County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the earthquake was along the Little River near the intersection of Old Baywood Road and Kemps River Road. It was 2.8 km (1.73 miles) deep.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s told WDBJ7 Tuesday morning no damage had been reported, but Grayson County schools are closed Tuesday as a precaution.

Earthquakes aren’t uncommon in Virginia; below you can see the number of 2.5+ magnitude earthquakes since 1800:

Number of 2.5 magnitude earthquakes in Virginia since 1800. (WDBJ7)

Earthquake detected on Virginia Tech seismograph. (Virginia Tech)

