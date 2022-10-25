Harrisonburg shop offers unique ways to save on Halloween costumes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is just a week away and many ghouls and gals are still searching for those last-minute costumes.

With this year’s inflation prices, many are finding new ways to dress up for the holiday.

At Glen’s Fair Price Store in downtown Harrisonburg, the store offers costumes by the pieces and the option to rent.

“We found out that there were all kinds of costume places that have everything you can think of and I love to put stuff together, I love to make the accessories you have everything you need if you start with something,” Melinda Bare, co-owner of Glen’s Fair Price Store.

Bare said over the last two years they saw a decline in customers due to COVID, but this year she said they have been busy and people are ready to get back to celebrating.

“Business has really picked up, each day we see more and more,” Bare said. “We are probably the only ones that have all of these accessories.”

Bare said it was James Madison University students who got the store’s wheels turning about offering a rental costume option.

”They’d say, ‘I don’t want to pay $15 for this costume.’ We want to rent something, wear it, and bring it back to you and not worry about it anymore,” Bare said. “We thought, ‘Hey, if we just take the costumes out of the bags and rent them’ and we did.”

The Halloween section at Glen’s Fair Price Store is also available year-round for theatre plays, themed parties and more.

“We buy all year for it,” Bare said.

Glen’s Fair Price Store will be open every day this week from noon to 5 p.m.

