Michael Lozano steps in as new Boys and Girls Club program director

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Lozano is the new program director for the Boys and Girls Club for Waynesboro and Staunton.

He comes to the Shenandoah Valley from California with decades of experience in this kind of leadership and said he’s ready to take programs to the next level.

“When our children get better, our communities get better and the places that we live get better. Hopefully, together, we can do that and get them all on the right track,” Lozano said.

Lozano said after school time is essential for kids to explore new programs.

He is taking over the role as program director. Debra Freeman-Belle is still the active as the organization’s CEO and executive director.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.