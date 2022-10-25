SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft.

According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.

Investigators believe the driver suffered a medical emergency in the moments leading up to the crash.

The impact of the crash caused damage to the building.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

