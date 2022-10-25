Turner Ashby rolls past Harrisonburg in Monday night matchup

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby defeated Harrisonburg in a high school football matchup Monday night.

The Knights scored 23 points in the first quarter en route to a 51-21 victory over the Blue Streaks.

Turner Ashby improves to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Valley District play. With Monday night’s victory, the Knights have clinched at least a share of the Valley District title. Harrisonburg falls to 0-8 overall and 0-2 in Valley District play.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

