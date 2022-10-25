Valley Career and Technical Center hosts business and industry open house

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Career and Technical Center hosted an open house on Monday to allow high school and adult students to network with local business and industry leaders.

Those who attended were able to learn about apprenticeships, work-based learning and internship programs.

Four students representing their education programs signed letters to enter the Virginia Registered Apprenticeship Program.

To learn more about VCTC, you can call 540-245-5002 or click here.

