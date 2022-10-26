ACSO’s Drug Take Back Day to help handle substance abuse

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April was created to simplify disposing prescription drugs. This annual event crunches down on a rising problem of fentanyl in Augusta County.

“It takes just a very little bit to go into an overdose, and we have had some deaths from fentanyl overdose,” Snyder said.

Lieutenant Leslie Snyder said turning in unneeded prescriptions can save lives.

“When people get rid of the expired prescriptions that they no longer use in their cabinet, it prevents addicts from getting in and abusing someone’s medicine,” Snyder said.

Prescriptions that get taken back go into an incinerator.

Take Back the Drugs Day is a stepping-stone for conquering addiction, where people have a big chance to throw out a bad habit.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a collection site Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last year’s intake brought more than 600 pounds of different substances. The sheriff’s office is seeing people bring pills by the bottle in this year’s turnout.

“There’s been people who drop off prescriptions daily. The bag that’s taken out of the box in the lobby is probably three to four times bigger than a normal trash bag.” said Snyder.

Saturday is not the only day to get rid of old prescriptions. There is a secure drop box in the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office lobby that is accessible 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.