Ande Banks announced as Harrisonburg’s City Manager

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ande Banks will be Harrisonburg’s new city manager.

Harrisonburg City Council unanimously approved his appointment to the position at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Banks, a Harrisonburg native, has served as the Friendly City’s Deputy City Manager since 2017. He replaces Eric Campbell who resigned from the position at the end of 2021. Banks served as interim city manager since Jan. 1.

“Time and again, Ande has proven himself to be a caring leader who is dedicated to the City of Harrisonburg staff and the people of our community,” Mayor Deanna Reed said. “He is committed to advancing our mission of making sure all in Harrisonburg receive distinctive, reliable delivery of high-quality City services. There is no one we trust more to lead our organization forward for many years to come with what’s best for the Harrisonburg community always at the forefront.”

The announcement comes after a nationwide search to find Campbell’s replacement.

According to a press release, candidates from around the country were interviewed for the position. The city also sought input from the community about who they would like to see take the city manager role.

“With feedback showing residents and city employees seeking above all else a manager with integrity who was honest and had the ability to inspire others, City Council knew Banks was the right choice,” the press release stated.

“This is a great honor you bestowed upon me,” Banks told city council after a unanimous vote to appoint him to the position. “I believe everyday I will recommit myself to trying to exceed the faith and responsibility you vested in me tonight.”

Before serving as deputy city manager, Banks served as assistant to the city manager from 2016 to 2017, and as the city’s director of special projects and grants management from 2009 to 2016. Previously, he was district representative to a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2009.

“I am incredibly grateful for the trust Harrisonburg City Council has placed in me, and with the opportunity to continue to lead a tremendous group of men and women who make up your city of Harrisonburg staff,” Banks said. “Over the years we have accomplished much for our community, and knowing that I will get to be part of shaping the future of City services for a place I have loved and called home my entire life is humbling.”

The appointment became official on Tuesday night.

