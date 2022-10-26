Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bingo benefit was held Wednesday night at the Verona Moose Lodge raising money for lifetime firefighter Mike Buchanan. He worked at the Swoope Volunteer Fire Company from 2000 to 2015.

The event included many rounds of bingo, food, door prizes, and raffle prizes.

One prize given out was a signed Miami Dolphins NFL jersey.

Mike Buchanan has been battling Stage 3 colon cancer since May. He had to undergo surgery in June and then started having chemotherapy in July. Mike is having a hard time trying to work at his current job as an equipment operator for hospice patients.

Mike is not a full-time firefighter anymore but instead is a lifetime firefighter who volunteers on occasion.

Mike’s wife Angie has been in charge of the fundraiser and has been humbled by the donations they have been receiving. Some of these donations have come from other places in the world such as the Netherlands.

“We never thought you know that he of all people would have cancer. And then people that we never even met a day in our lives or ever talk to would be praying for him in the way that they have. That’s what’s making him want to continue to fight,” said Angie Buchanan.

