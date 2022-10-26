Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter

The event was held at the Verona Moose Lodge in Augusta County
The event was held at the Verona Moose Lodge in Augusta County(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bingo benefit was held Wednesday night at the Verona Moose Lodge raising money for lifetime firefighter Mike Buchanan. He worked at the Swoope Volunteer Fire Company from 2000 to 2015.

The event included many rounds of bingo, food, door prizes, and raffle prizes.

One prize given out was a signed Miami Dolphins NFL jersey.

One of the top prizes at the event, a signed Miami Dolphins NFL jersey.
One of the top prizes at the event, a signed Miami Dolphins NFL jersey.(Angels of Hope Of Augusta County)

Mike Buchanan has been battling Stage 3 colon cancer since May. He had to undergo surgery in June and then started having chemotherapy in July. Mike is having a hard time trying to work at his current job as an equipment operator for hospice patients.

Mike is not a full-time firefighter anymore but instead is a lifetime firefighter who volunteers on occasion.

Mike Buchanan is a lifetime firefighter that worked at the Swoope Volunteer Fire Company for 15...
Mike Buchanan is a lifetime firefighter that worked at the Swoope Volunteer Fire Company for 15 years(Angels of Hope Of Augusta County)

Mike’s wife Angie has been in charge of the fundraiser and has been humbled by the donations they have been receiving. Some of these donations have come from other places in the world such as the Netherlands.

“We never thought you know that he of all people would have cancer. And then people that we never even met a day in our lives or ever talk to would be praying for him in the way that they have. That’s what’s making him want to continue to fight,” said Angie Buchanan.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Lewis Bailey, 35, Lewis Bailey, 20, and Genesis McCornell, 18.
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
Police are investigating reports of someone with gunshot wounds.
Police investigate homicide in Harrisonburg
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station...
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver

Latest News

Founder Tony smith sees this provision to be the start of something resourceful.
Solar company empowers secured futures with new apprenticeship
The saber carries a lifetime of adventures from World War II stories to slicing wedding cake.
Daughters receive father’s army saber years after his passing
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Grand jury hearing set for Bridgewater College shooting suspect
According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools...
Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat