Bridgewater PD seeking information on burglary suspect

MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying a person who they say may have committed a burglary in Mt. Crawford Sunday night.

The BPD is following up on the license plate that was captured on a security camera, but they need help identifying the person in the video.

If you have any information, contact 540-828-2611 press #2.

