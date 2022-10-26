Bridgewater PD seeking information on burglary suspect
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying a person who they say may have committed a burglary in Mt. Crawford Sunday night.
The BPD is following up on the license plate that was captured on a security camera, but they need help identifying the person in the video.
If you have any information, contact 540-828-2611 press #2.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.