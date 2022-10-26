Bridgewater PD seeking information on burglary suspect

The Bridgewater PD is asking for help identifying alleged suspect in burglary.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying a person who they say may have committed a burglary in Mt. Crawford Sunday night.

The BPD is following up on the license plate that was captured on a security camera, but they need help identifying the person in the video.

If you have any information, contact 540-828-2611 press #2.

Can you help us identify this suspect? Burglary in Mt.Crawford on Sunday night 10/23/22. Trying to outsmart the police, the suspect covered his license plate. Unfortunately for him, it was on video surveillance. BPD is following up on the license plate, but in the meantime, we ask you to help us identify the suspect. Please contact 540-828-2611 press #2

Posted by Bridgewater VA Police Department on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

