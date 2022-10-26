College leaders discuss costs of higher education

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of colleges and universities from around the Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College.

The following institutions were respresented:

  • Blue Ridge Community College, President, Dr. John Downey
  • Eastern Mennonite University
  • Shenandoah University
  • Mountain Gateway Community College
  • Virginia Military Institute
  • Southern Virginia University
  • Radford University
  • Christendom College

U.S. Congressman Ben Cline who represents Virginia’s 6th Congressional District joined the discussion.

“To keep him informed about some of the challenges of higher education and kind of brainstorm some solutions to some of those challenges,” Dr. John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College said about Cline’s attendance. “And how working families are struggling to figure out the best way to educate the students and the workforce of the future.”

The leaders discussed the price of higher education and making it more accessible and affordable.

Downey said this is an annual meeting to discuss the pressures and trends in higher education.

”We talked about some of the workforce challenges we’re facing hiring really qualified faculty, particularly in certain disciplines, we talked about some of the inflationary challenges that we have with our budgets and then all of us supported increasing the Pell grant,” Dr. Downey

Leaders from both private and public schools, along with two-year and four-year institutes were represented at the round table.

“All of us benefit from federal funds like the Pell grant and other grants and opportunities,” Downey said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of someone with gunshot wounds.
Police investigate homicide in Harrisonburg
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station...
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting

Latest News

Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Democrat Jennifer Lewis at a candidate forum in Lexington...
Cline, Lewis discuss issues impacting Va.’s 6th District at Tuesday forum
Cline, Lewis discuss issues impacting Va.’s 6th District at Tuesday forum
Cline, Lewis discuss issues impacting Va.’s 6th District at Tuesday forum
Ande Banks announced as Harrisonburg’s City Manager
Ande Banks announced as Harrisonburg’s City Manager
Schools, workplaces and families are already getting hit by the flu.
Flu season hits hard, alongside COVID-19 and a respiratory illness
Lieutenant Leslie Snyder shares that turning in unneeded prescriptions is the gift that keeps...
ACSO’s Drug Take Back Day to help handle substance abuse