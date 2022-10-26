Comfortable temperatures

WEDNESDAY: An isolated shower for the afternoon and breezy at times through the day. Some breaks in the clouds for the afternoon with some sunshine. Turning more mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cool for the evening with temperatures in the 50s after sunset. Turning more partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s with clouds early. Then more sun for the day and slightly cooler with a northeast breeze. Still a nice fall day. Highs in the mid 60s. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures in the 50s by sunset. Partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cooler for the afternoon with more sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Cool into the evening with temperatures in the 50s. A cool night for football. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and a few clouds. Increasing clouds for the day and cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY (HALLOWEEN): Cloudy and chilly to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Staying mainly cloudy for the day as our next system will bring scattered showers. Cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s with clouds. A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day, and a mild afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and overnight lows around 40.

