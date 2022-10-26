Deputies searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous in Amherst County

Joshua Aaron Dominguez, wanted on multiple charges including malicious wounding.
Joshua Aaron Dominguez, wanted on multiple charges including malicious wounding.(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in a Tuesday shooting.

Deputies say they responded to Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road for a call of shots fired and found a man who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Deputies identified the suspect as Joshua Aaron Dominguez and charged him with burglary, attempted burglary, malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and larceny of a firearm.

Dominguez is described as a Hispanic man, weighing around 240 pounds, 6′5″ with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last reported seen wearing dark clothes and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Dominguez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373, ext 5.

