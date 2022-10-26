Eastern Mennonite University production of ‘The Crucible’ opens this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are looking for something to do for Halloween weekend, students at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) are putting on a production of “The Crucible.”

“Keep an open mind about the characters even though it is a story that many people learn throughout high school and English classes, you can always get something different from each individual performance and I think there is definitely something different that we bring to,” Anna Hoover, who plays Elizabeth Procter, explained.

Justin Poole, the director of the show, says the show originally published in the 1950s has been reimagined to draw questions for issues in today’s society.

“It’s the Salem Witch Trials, it’s people being hung, it is people being accusatory and we do as much as we can to insert little bits of humor and enthusiasm,” Joesph Sietz, who plays John Procter, explained. “At the heart of it is a very heavy subject matter.”

“I think this is also a piece about the difficulty of living in an intense community. We show you some of the dark side of living in a communal structure like this but also again I think there is always a glimmer of hope in the piece,” Poole added.

The performers say this will be a show to remember with only candlelight and seats surrounding the stage, some of the seats just feet away from the actors.

“There is one scene that is entirely in the darkness for about five minutes,” Poole said. “They [the actors] are right there and you can see the space where they are performing.”

“There are a lot of very emotional heavy elements to many of the characters. There are certain scenes that become emotionally heightened and intense,” Seitz said.

The show opens Friday, October 28 at EMU’s Studio/Blackbox Theater in Harrisonburg. For more information on tickets, click here.

