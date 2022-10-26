Grand jury hearing set for Bridgewater College shooting suspect

Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Alexander Wyatt Campbell(Rockingham County Jail)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The case of the Bridgewater College Shooting Suspect has been certified to a grand jury. 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell appeared in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on Wednesday and was determined to be mentally fit to stand trial.

Campbell is accused of shooting and killing Bridgewater College Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson on Feb.1, 2021 at Bridgewater College. He is currently being held at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Jail without bond.

Campbell’s case now goes to Rockingham County Circuit Court where he will appear in front of a grand jury on Nov. 21.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Lewis Bailey, 35, Lewis Bailey, 20, and Genesis McCornell, 18.
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
Police are investigating reports of someone with gunshot wounds.
Police investigate homicide in Harrisonburg
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station...
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver

Latest News

Founder Tony smith sees this provision to be the start of something resourceful.
Solar company empowers secured futures with new apprenticeship
The event was held at the Verona Moose Lodge in Augusta County
Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter
The saber carries a lifetime of adventures from World War II stories to slicing wedding cake.
Daughters receive father’s army saber years after his passing
According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools...
Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat