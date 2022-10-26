H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, October 25

High school volleyball highlights and scores from Tuesday, October 25.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Tuesday, October 25.

H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard - Tuesday, October 25

Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 0

Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 0

Stuarts Draft 3, Riverheads 1

East Rockingham 3, Luray 0 (Bull Run District Tournament - Semifinal)

Clarke County 3, Central 1 (Bull Run District Tournament - Semifinal)

