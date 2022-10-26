Rockingham County getting resident feedback on comprehensive plan

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Since the beginning of October, Rockingham County has been gathering input from residents about what they want to see in the upcoming comprehensive plan.

On Tuesday night they held the third public workshop for the plan at Turner Ashby High School.

The public workshops are an open forum for residents and the community to discuss what’s important to them and how they want to see Rockingham County grow in the next 10 years.

”The comprehensive plan update is really only as good as the quality and quantity of input we receive so we’re hoping the next two community meetings will have even more people show up to provide input,” Rachel Salatin, Deputy Director of Community Development for Rockingham County said.

Salatin said the two previous public workshops have had a good turnout with many hot topics discussed.

”Housing, how to preserve of course our agricultural land, how to balance that with development,” Salatin said. “Daycare and attracting the workforce all of these hot topics have come up.”

The comprehensive plan update is a 22-month process, according to Salatin.

The county is currently in the public input portion of the plan update. At the end of November, they will move to the analysis portion of the plan where they take the feedback they have been given and see what’s most important to residents.

“We are turning all of that over of course to our consultants from the Berkley Group that will be analyzing it and then starting on the draft of the plan,” Salatin said.

The next public workshop will be on Nov 10 at Spotswood High School. This will be the last public workshop offered for the comprehensive plan.

However, there is also a survey residents can take about what they want to see in the plan as well.

