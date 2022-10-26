Rockingham County getting resident feedback on comprehensive plan

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Since the beginning of October, Rockingham County has been gathering input from residents about what they want to see in the upcoming comprehensive plan.

On Tuesday night they held the third public workshop for the plan at Turner Ashby High School.

The public workshops are an open forum for residents and the community to discuss what’s important to them and how they want to see Rockingham County grow in the next 10 years.

”The comprehensive plan update is really only as good as the quality and quantity of input we receive so we’re hoping the next two community meetings will have even more people show up to provide input,” Rachel Salatin, Deputy Director of Community Development for Rockingham County said.

Salatin said the two previous public workshops have had a good turnout with many hot topics discussed.

”Housing, how to preserve of course our agricultural land, how to balance that with development,” Salatin said. “Daycare and attracting the workforce all of these hot topics have come up.”

The comprehensive plan update is a 22-month process, according to Salatin.

The county is currently in the public input portion of the plan update. At the end of November, they will move to the analysis portion of the plan where they take the feedback they have been given and see what’s most important to residents.

“We are turning all of that over of course to our consultants from the Berkley Group that will be analyzing it and then starting on the draft of the plan,” Salatin said.

The next public workshop will be on Nov 10 at Spotswood High School. This will be the last public workshop offered for the comprehensive plan.

However, there is also a survey residents can take about what they want to see in the plan as well.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
Police are investigating reports of someone with gunshot wounds.
Police investigate homicide in Harrisonburg
The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station...
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
From left to right: Lewis Bailey, 35, Lewis Bailey, 20, and Genesis McCornell, 18.
Three arrested following Monday homicide on Community St. in Harrisonburg

Latest News

breast cancer ribbon
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Strength After Breast Cancer
Right now, there is just one school resource officer who covers all five schools in Staunton.
Staunton Police to increase school safety with additional resource officer
On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a...
Shenandoah County Supervisors table controversial Oranda rezoning
Tomorrow is the last day to comment on the model policies.
Public comment period for LGBTQ school policies set to close Wednesday