Shenandoah Green seeking models for Saturday’s fashion show

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’ve ever thought about getting into modeling, Saturday is a time to take a practice lap.

Shenandoah Green is hosting its fashion show in Staunton on Oct. 29 and is looking for more people to join the show.

Shenandoah Green‘s Georgi Tomisato says people of all ages are invited to rock the runway. She said everything about this fashion show is environmentally-friendly so she describes the style desired as hand-me-down flair.

“It’s about making your own outfit, hand-me-down, vintage wear, anything that you don’t go out and buy new. The message is that we’re trying to send is that we conserve the Earth’s resources,” Tomisato said.

The show starts at 11 a.m. at Sunspots Studios in Staunton. Interested models are asked to send a message to shenandoahgreen@gmail.com and arrive earlier.

